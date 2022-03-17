Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 95: China and the Border, Our Two Biggest Threats with Guests: Rep. Ashley Hinson, David McCormick

Filling in for host Alex Marlow, Breitbart’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle talks with Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick (R) about how the U.S. can reduce its economic ties to China and how one of the side effects of that relationship is the fentanyl crisis in America. Plus, Matt talks about how Dr. Oz’s dual citizenship with Turkey is posing a problem for the TV talk show host’s senate campaign in Pennsylvania. Our second guest is Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) who discusses the illegal immigration crisis at our southern border.

