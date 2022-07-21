Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 180: Biden’s Cancer ‘Scare’; Guest: Steve Milloy on Biden’s Green Energy Agenda

Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, begins today’s Breitbart News Daily podcast with the news that President Joe Biden does not currently have cancer, but his energy policies are a cancer on the American economy. Biden was booed yesterday in Massachusetts where he touted a green energy agenda that’s already been declared dead on arrival in Congress. The chorus of Democrats calling Biden too old to run for reelection is getting louder by the day. Making matters worse, his heir apparent, Vice President Kamala Harris, is literally laughing at questions about people’s pain at the gas pump. Our guest today is Steve Milloy, senior legal fellow at the Energy and Environment Legal Institute and a former Trump/Pence Environmental Protection Agency transition team member. He explains the devastation Biden’s energy policies are having on the U.S. economy.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

