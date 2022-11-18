Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 265: Pelosi Steps Down as Leader, Guest: Breitbart Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris on House GOP Investigating the Bidens

Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, opens with the news of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she will relinquish her leadership role. Meanwhile, the presumptive incoming Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is a notorious election denier; House Republicans announced an investigation into the Biden family business scandals; and to no one’s surprise, CNN is already hyping the idea of newly re-elected Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. Our guest today is Breitbart Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris, who discusses the potential impact the House GOP’s probe into the Biden family corruption could have in exposing DOJ and FBI corruption as well.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

