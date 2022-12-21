Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 283: Border Lies, Bloated Omnibus, Trump Tax Returns, Guest: Hung Cao on Anti-Woke Parents Movement

Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson, filling in for Alex Marlow, opens today’s podcast with the latest on the chaos at our southern border and President Biden’s lies about it. Plus, the omnibus bill insanity means trillions of tax dollars for border security, but not here in America—it’s for around the world. Also in Jerome’s monologue, there’s more Title 42 madness, along with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) throwing down on fellow Republicans who are fighting against a Kevin McCarthy speakership. The Democrats’ Trump obsession continues with their release of Trump’s tax returns. And finally, we have more Twitter Files revelations about Twitter’s coordination with U.S. government officials to wage influence operations abroad. Our guest today is Hung Cao, a retired U.S. Navy captain who served in Special Operations for 25 years before running for Congress in 2022 as the Republican nominee in Virginia’s 10th district. Hung talks about the military vaccine mandate and how Virginia’s Loudoun County is still the epicenter of the anti-woke parental rights movement.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.