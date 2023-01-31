Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 298: Hero Dog Saves the Show; Nolte on Media and Entertainment

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with the media doubling down claiming a black man who was beaten by black cops is an example of white supremacy. It makes you lose faith in the country, but then your faith is restored by the epic story of Bass the hero dog who survived four combat deployments and over 350 missions. Alex gives you the details to cleanse the pallet. Also in Alex’s opening: migrants are squatting in luxury New York City hotels, another debt ceiling battle is looming, the 2024 primary seems to be picking up steam, and more. Our guest today is Breitbart’s John Nolte for a wide-ranging discussion on culture and the media.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.