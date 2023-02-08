Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 300: The State of Our Union Is Strong! (Aside from All the Racists and Insurrectionists, Etc.); Guest: Sen. J.D. Vance on SOTU

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with his annual break down of the State of the Union address. It was a partisan speech, deeply dis-unifying, typically dishonest, and not particularly entertaining— but quite important! Our guest today is Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), who joins Alex to discuss the State of the Union address which he witnessed from inside the House Chamber for the first time. We also learn what Sen. Vance has been told about the China spy balloon.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.