Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 351: Georgia State Rep. Mesha Mainor on Switching Parties to Become a Republican

Host Mike Slater’s opening monologue covers the latest on the White House cocaine investigation, Democrat efforts to give voting rights to foreign nationals, and the continuing involvement of American sports figures in China. Our guest today is Georgia State Rep. Mesha Mainor (R-56) who made headlines this week for switching political parties to become a Republican despite being elected to represent a heavily blue district in the George House of Representatives. She discusses her decision and why she believes that Democrats have “gotten away with using and abusing the black community.”

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.