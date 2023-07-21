Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 356: Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on the Implications of Emma-Jo Morris’s Congressional Testimony

Host Mike Slater’s opens today’s podcast with the audio of Breitbart Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s testimony yesterday before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Today’s guest is Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow who discusses implications of Emma-Jo’s testimony, what it meant for Breitbart to have her speak publicly in that forum, and what general trends are happening in American politics today.

