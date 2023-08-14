Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 367: Breitbart’s Joel Pollak on Trump and Biden’s Legal Woes

Host Mike Slater dives into the latest American culture war stories, but ends his opening monologue on a happy note with audio of NBA legend Dwayne Wade properly honoring his father. Today’s guest is Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak who discusses the legal woes confronting Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

