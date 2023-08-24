Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 375: First 2024 GOP Debate Analysis with Breitbart’s Alex Marlow and Joel Pollak

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak join host Mike Slater to discuss last night’s first GOP 2024 presidential debate as well as former President Donald Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson. Who stood out, what are the takeaways, and who really won the night?

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

