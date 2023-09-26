Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 397: Liz Wheeler on the Sorry State of American Education

Author and podcaster Liz Wheeler joins host Mike Slater to discuss her new book Hide Your Children: Exposing the Marxists Behind the Attack on America’s Kids and the sorry state of American education where woke indoctrination is replacing actual teaching.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

