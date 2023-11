Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) joins host Mike Slater to discuss the government funding fight in Congress, the stalled push to impeach Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and her upcoming book MTG.

