Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 620: Radio Hall-of-Famer Dr. Laura Schlessinger on the Culture Wars

Radio Hall-of-Famer and bestselling author Dr. Laura Schlessinger joins host Mike Slater to talk about her half-a-century in the business and to comment on the culture wars that have been raging in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s America.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

