Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 644: Mike Slater on Changing People’s Minds About Trump

Host Mike Slater engages in a discussion with a caller on the reason why she is voting for Donald Trump and how to persuade others to do the same. Is it possible to change people’s minds about Trump? Slater has a surprising answer.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.