Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 645: Trump’s Big Rally vs. Kamala’s

Host Mike Slater compares Donald Trump’s big New York City rally at Madison Square Garden and Kamala Harris’s rally with Beyoncé (who declined to sing) in Houston. What do these events say about the candidates’ closing arguments? Mike gives his take and then hears from our callers.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

