Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 746: Louisiana Shrimp Association President on How Trump Is Making Seafood Great Again

Host Mike Slater discusses the news that President Donald Trump is pausing tariffs on pretty much every nation except China for 90 days. Why is he doing this? Is he folding? Why target the largest communist country in Asia? Slater shares his thoughts. Then, Slater speaks with Acy Cooper, the president of the Louisiana Shrimp Association, about how Trump’s recent fiscal moves have impacted the American seafood industry for the better.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.