President Donald Trump again raged against the establishment media on Monday, as the narrative surrounding his criticism of Democrat leftist members of Congress continued.

“It has never been this bad,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They have gone bonkers, & no longer care what is right or wrong. This large scale false reporting is sick!”

Trump appeared disgusted by a Washington Post story that cited, “26 White House aides, advisers, lawmakers and others involved in the response” who spoke to the paper anonymously about the handling of the controversy.

“The Amazon Washington Post front-page story yesterday was total Fake News,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

He ridiculed one line about advisors providing him “reams of paper” with statements from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“The Post had no sources,” he said. “The facts remain the same, that we have 4 Radical Left Congresswomen who have said very bad things about Israel & our Country!”

Trump accused the media of siding with Democrats as he continued to battle accusations that his statements were racist.

“The Mainstream Media is out of control,” he wrote. “They constantly lie and cheat in order to get their Radical Left Democrat views out their for all to see.”

