Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) called for a “political revolution” in America and expressed her desire to “completely transform” the U.S. political and economic system in a tweet posted Saturday.

“We have to make the tough, courageous changes that completely transform a political and economic system that is now built for corporations (and profits), not people,” Tlaib wrote.

“Choosing the status quo means doing nothing and giving up. We need a political revolution,” she added in a call reminiscent of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) political pleas.

Tlaib wrote the tweet in reference to a June interview she gave to Next Left. The Michigan lawmaker talked about how she and her fellow “Squad” members are “pretty new” to the political arena as women of color and argued that they are “easy targets because people easily will fear us if they just tell people, ‘Be scared.'”

“‘She’s Palestinian, you should be scared. She’s also Muslim. Be scared,’ but it’s because you know the, the GOP, the individual one in the White House, is feeding into hate because that’s all they have right now,” she said, placing the blame squarely on President Trump.

“They don’t have a plan. They don’t know what they’re going to do about infrastructure. The health-care crisis, the immigration, humanitarian crisis that we’re facing right now in our country, it’s pretty unprecedented what we’ve seen in our country,” she continued, adding that there is a “real human impact” of “doing nothing.”

“You know, this is an institution that is very much broken right now and very much in need of an injection of, you know, looking at the real human impact of doing nothing,” she said.

“The fact that there’s a sense of urgency for me and many of us, this beautiful rainbow of women that are coming in, we’re looking at each other. Many of us are moms, we like fixing things,” she added. “We want to do something now and people here like that.”

This is far from the first time Tlaib has accused the president of attacking her fellow “Squad” members. She told the Guardian in August that the president is actually “afraid” of women of color.

“It’s been very clear to me, especially this last week, that he’s scared of us,” Tlaib told the Guardian following Israel’s initial decision to bar Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from entering the country due to their support of the BDS movement. Tlaib appealed the decision, writing a letter to Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, begging to see her grandmother and promising to refrain from controversial, anti-Israel activities. Israel approved her request, but she declined to go on the grounds that she could not visit unless she could go as a “free American United States congresswoman.”

“He’s afraid of women of color … because we’re not afraid of him and we’re not afraid to speak up and say that we have a white supremacist in the White House who has a hate agenda,” Tlaib told the Guardian.

“He’s afraid because we have a real agenda for the American people,” she added.