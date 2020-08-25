A man has been arrested after he was accused of firing gunshots at a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters nearby a road in South Carolina.

The man, Marquise Damarius Asomani, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested on Monday when police were dispatched to the area after a call of shots fired from a vehicle, according to a statement from the Fort Mill Police Department. Police stated there were no injuries reported.

Witnesses at the scene told police that three men had driven by them numerous times making “derogatory remarks and yelling obscenities at them” from their car.

A portion of the statement from Fort Mill Police Department reads:

The victims also stated that, as the vehicle turned from Sutton Road on to the ramp to northbound I-77, the driver of the vehicle continued yelling and then extended his arm through the window, while holding what appeared to be a handgun. The victims further stated that, at that moment, they heard several shots fired, and the vehicle then proceeded northbound on the Interstate. As the incident was taking place, an SCHP Trooper was approaching the area, observed the activity, and proceeded on to I-77 in an effort to locate the vehicle. Shortly afterward, the vehicle was located, abandoned, in the area of Gold Hill Road and Deerfield Drive.

Asomani is currently “being held, pending the issuance and service of arrest warrants.” Charges against Asomani include six counts of Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature, one count of Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, one count of Pointing & Presenting Firearms at a Person, and one count of Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime.

After “further investigation and the recovery of evidentiary material,” two male subjects who were in the same vehicle as Asomani at the time of his arrest were released without charges.

“Everybody was cutting up and having fun and laughing and everybody on 77 was blowing the horns and waving,” Angie Freeman, a Trump supporter, told WSOC-TV. “We had all the windows down because we had all the flags out the windows, and it was very loud and it was four or five shots.”

“You could tell that they slowed down and I just heard, like, ‘Da da da,’ you know just three rapid, what definitely sounded like gunfire,” said Shawna Winter, another Trump supporter who attended the event. “I think it’s a shame that we can’t show our support for our president.”