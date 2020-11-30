Sen. David Perdue’s (R-GA) Senate campaign released a video on Monday, torching Georgia Senate Democrat Jon Ossoff’s embrace of socialism and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Perdue’s campaign released a video torching Ossoff embracing Sanders and his progressive agenda.

The ad displays many instances in which Sanders says that he does not consider himself a capitalist; he would raise Americans’ taxes and eliminate Americans’ private health insurance.

“I appreciate the senator’s [Sanders’] support,” Ossoff says in the video.

Ossoff hopes to unseat Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in the January Georgia runoffs. If Sens. Perdue and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) were to lose their respective Georgia runoffs, Kamala Harris would become the Senate’s tie-breaking vote.

A Democrat majority in the Senate would give progressives such as Sanders significantly more power and influence in Congress’s upper chamber.

Perdue has also slammed Ossoff for saying this week that he would support a statewide lockdown if “the experts” call for one to address the coronavirus spread.

“The problem we’ve had all year is that politicians have been suppressing and ignoring public health advice. It’s time to trust the experts, listen to public health professionals in a public health crisis,” Ossoff said.

Perdue charged on Monday that shutting down the Peach State would be “overreaching:”

If you think the overreaching lockdowns in states like New York and California are scary, know that Jon @Ossoff would support the very same policies – for the entire country. pic.twitter.com/RADSX01uMO — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) November 30, 2020

John Burke, the Perdue for Senate communications director, said in a statement on Monday that an Ossoff victory would cause nationwide devastation. Burke said:

Jon Ossoff is making it clear that he supports Bernie Sanders’ radical socialist vision for America. He’s telling us who he really is and we should believe him. Sanders wants to raise taxes on the middle class, pass the socialist Green New Deal, and rip private health insurance away from millions of Americans.

However, Burke said, “If Ossoff wins in January, this destructive agenda would become a reality. We will not let that happen.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.