Democrats on Wednesday admitted President Biden’s 40-year-high inflation is the greatest midterm election issue, not abortion.

Following the possibility of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Democrats had hoped the controversy would distract voters from the Democrats’ failures, such as inflation, soaring crime, and the southern border invasion. “Only Democrats will protect our freedoms. That is now the central choice in the 2022 election,” House campaign chief Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) said Monday.

Yet Democrats told Politico that inflation is still the number one issue and cannot be ignored. Democrats acknowledged that 40-year-high inflation will still drive the political landscape heading into the 2022 midterms.

Democrat strategist Julie Roginsky said Democrats should be careful not to run on abortion when inflation is the top issue in the nation.

“Midterm voters care about affordability first and foremost, and they are not people who are worried every single day about losing access to abortion,” Roginsky said. “My fear continues to be that sometimes we as Democrats run on things that we wish the voters cared about, rather than what the voters do care about. Is this something they lose sleep over every night?”

“No. What they do lose sleep over is, ‘I can’t fill up my gas tank, it’s really expensive. I can’t afford to send my kid to college, it’s really expensive,'” she continued. “Any voter who will vote purely based on [Roe] is an incredibly committed voter who will be coming out in the midterms, anyway.”

Vulnerable Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) said abortion is simply not an issue that will galvanize voters to vote Democrat. “Nobody should be thinking to themselves, ‘Well, I can take a pass on these other issues, now that we have this one,’” she said. “If we can’t multitask, then we don’t belong in these jobs.”

How candidates spend their money during the midterm elections is a key indicator of which issues voters are most concerned about. Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV) said much of her campaign spending will be used to displace blame for inflation onto Republicans.

“When I make decisions on what 30-second ad I’m going to run, it’s … determined by what is front of mind and center for voters,” Lee said before claiming that abortion is also a hot topic in Nevada. “Especially in a state like Nevada where, 2-1, we voted to ensure a woman has a right to choose, this is going to be a motivating issue for voters.”

Economists believe the economy will grow worse for American workers under President Biden. Some economists have predicted a 50/50 chance of a recession in 2022-2023.

“Recession risk has risen,” Goldman banker Jan Hatzius wrote on Monday. “The financial health of the private sector may ultimately determine whether policy tightening will tilt the economy into a downturn.”

Whether or not the economy further deteriorates, Bidenflation will continue to consume the minds of the electorate. Polling shows inflation is already the number one issue for voters. Additional polling reveals Americans trust Republicans over Democrats by 19 points to handle inflation (50-31 percent).

