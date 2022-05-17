The suspect who allegedly opened fire in Laguna Woods’ Geneva Presbyterian Church on Sunday used handguns that were legally purchased.

The Los Angeles Times reports the suspected shooter, a 68-year-old man, is believed to have attacked the Taiwanese church out of because of his belief that China should control Taiwan.

The suspected shooter used two handguns to carry out his attack and both were legally purchased in Las Vegas, the Times confirmed.

Breitbart News noted the suspected shooter shot and wounded five people, four of them critically, and also fatally shot one individual.

Congregants then pounced on the suspect, subduing him and hog-tying him with an extension cord.

Breitbart News observed the gun used in Saturday’s Buffalo, New York, attack was legally purchased as well.

The vast majority of high profile public attackers over the past 15 years have acquired their guns legally. Here is a short list of some of the attackers who got their guns legally:

Indianapolis FedEx attacker (April 15, 2021)

Atlanta-Area attacker (March 16, 2021)

Parkland high school attacker (February 14, 2018)

Texas church attacker (November 5, 2017)

Las Vegas attacker (October 1, 2017)

Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017)

Orlando attacker (June 12, 2016)

UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016)

San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015)

Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015)

Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015)

Alison Parker’s attacker (August 26, 2015)

Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015)

Chattanooga attacker (July 16, 2015)

Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal attacker (Jun 17, 2015)

Muhammad Cartoon Contest attackers (May 3, 2014)

Las Vegas cop killers (June 9, 2015)

Santa Barbara attacker (May 23, 2014)

Fort Hood attacker (April 2, 2014)

Arapahoe High School attacker (December 13, 2013)

D.C. Navy Yard attacker (September 16, 2013)

Aurora movie theater attacker (July 20, 2012)

Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011)

Fort Hood attacker (November 5, 2009)

Northern Illinois University attacker (February 14, 2008)

Virginia Tech attacker (April 16, 2007)

Mike-Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety lists New York as No. 3 in the nation for gun law strength and lists California as No. 1.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.