Thousands of pro-abortion protesters gathered outside Philadelphia’s City Hall on Friday night after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The pro-abortion activists reportedly gathered at Philadelphia’s City Hall and marched towards Independence Hall and back to show their frustration with the Supreme Court’s decision.

Scenes from the streets of Philadelphia, where a massive abortion rights protest has erupted. People are marching by the thousands to take a stand against the reversal of Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/HH6Zvv6DXS — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) June 25, 2022

Some protesters held signs that read “my body, my choice,” while others sang, “we want justice.”

Protests are expected nationwide after #RoevWade overturned. Crowd is chanting and singing “we want justice” at City Hall in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/pEM0kQWLIv — KYW Newsradio – NOW ON 103.9 FM! (@KYWNewsradio) June 24, 2022

One protester criticized congressional Democrats for not taking action to codify Roe into law before the Court overturned it.

“They’ve had 50 years to codify it into a real law versus just a Supreme Court decision,” one protester told local CBS News.

Some potions of the crowd reportedly chanted “no justice, no peace,” according to a video taken from the protest.

@WHYYNews thousands marching in protest of SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade around City Hall in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/LwiRZH0Oe2 — Kimberly Paynter (@KPaynter) June 24, 2022

Protesters in Philadelphia joined other pro-abortion activists across the country in cities like Los Angeles and Washington D.C., who took to the streets and protested against the Supreme Court ruling.

However, some at the protest spoke up in favor of the Supreme Court’s decision.

“As a woman who has had an abortion myself, I can speak to the fact that abortion not only hurts the child, but it hurts the mother,” Marlene Downing said.