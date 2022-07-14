Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez: ‘Put on a Mask’

Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) on Wednesday urged Americans to mask up yet again, even as coronavirus fears fade and inflation soars to 40-year highs in President Biden’s America.

“It’s summer and the sun is shining Unfortunately, COVID is rising,” Menendez said in a social media post, instructing Americans to “put on a mask” and order at-home tests:

It’s summer and the sun is shining

Unfortunately, COVID is rising

Put on a mask and order at-home tests here: https://t.co/oNuKQIrEIv — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) July 13, 2022

Reactions were swift and sarcastic.

“Sorry, I respect your devotion to your Covidian faith but have no desire to join your religion or wear its symbols,” one user responded. Another remarked, “9.1% ⬆️” — an obvious nod to this week’s dire inflation report.

Polls show that Americans are far more concerned with inflation and other economic issues, such as high gas prices, as coronavirus fears wane. Voters do not consider the Chinese coronavirus a top issue anymore, despite Biden using it as a major selling point it during his presidential campaign two years ago, when he pitched “just” 100 days of masking — a promise he broke.

While coronavirus concerns wane, Democrats refuse to let it go completely. Biden’s Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra recently told Just the News that there is a “strong chance” the country will see a “resurgence” of the virus come the fall and winter.

“What I will tell you is that come the fall and winter, most everyone who’s an expert on pandemics and these viruses will tell you there’s a strong chance that we’ll see a resurgence of the virus — whether it’s the variants that we have now or new variants, and we gotta be ready,” Becerra said:

Joe Biden REPEATEDLY promised he'd "shut down the virus." But Biden had no plan. He lied. pic.twitter.com/mXu6DuaWty — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2022

Menendez is not the only official calling for more masking. Biden’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci is pushing masks again as well, telling CNN that some should wear a mask in congregate settings.