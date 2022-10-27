Report: Biden Shifts Midterms Closing Pitch, Says Republicans Will ‘Trash’ Economy

President Joe Biden’s “11th-hour effort to shift the debate over inflation and the economy” ahead of the midterm elections is to warn voters that Republicans will “trash” the economy, according to the Washington Post.

In a speech earlier this week, Biden warned that Republicans vowing to restrain Biden’s agenda using the power of the purse would result in “more chaos, more inflation and more damage to the American economy.”

“It’ll be the first time in our history America will default,” he claimed.

Recent polls have shown that his and Democrats’ efforts to paint Republicans as threats to democracy have failed to become a motivating issue in the upcoming elections, and that Americans are instead concerned about the inflation that has skyrocketed under Biden’s administration and hurt pocketbooks across the political spectrum.

In fact, a recent New York Times-Siena College poll showed that more Americans considered Democrats to be a threat to democracy than Republicans.

The Post reported:

Biden’s new tone reflects the success Republican candidates have found in blaming the president and his party for the high price of food and gas, as well as for perceived increases in crime and illegal immigration. Polls and analysts are increasingly predicting a strong Republican showing on Nov. 8, prompting Biden to search with growing urgency for ways to change the dynamic.

Republicans are poised to make a strong showing in congressional races across the country and are widely expected to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives and possibly the U.S. Senate, which would mean huge roadblocks to the Biden administration’s agenda.

Republican strategist Doug Heye told the Post that Biden’s warnings ring hollow since “so many Americans are already dealing with historic inflation.”

“This doesn’t appear to be something that will be salient to voters,” Heye told the Post. “He’s still talking about ‘in theory’ versus ‘in practice,’ when what families have gone through over the past couple of years has been chaotic for them.”

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.