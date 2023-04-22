Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) told Breitbart News Saturday that the 2020 spy letter allegedly organized by the Biden campaign to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop story was the beginning of the coverup.

“When this came out in October [of 2020], anybody with a lick of sense out in the rest of the United States knew number one, that the letter from the 51 so-called intelligence officials was wrong. We knew it,” Hageman said.

On Thursday, news broke that former Deputy CIA Director Michael Morell testified to Republican investigators that current Secretary of State Antony Blinken — formerly a Biden campaign official — had contacted Morell regarding the New York Post’s Hunter laptop story, which “set in motion the events that led to the issuance of a public statement” by 51 former intelligence officials who discredited the story as Russian disinformation.

“We were well aware. It didn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that laptop was absolutely true. It wasn’t Russian disinformation,” Hageman explained. “And the coverup was starting. What we didn’t know is the extent to which Blinken — as you said, the Secretary of State — was involved in the coverup,” she added.

“What this is further exposing is just the level of corruption of so many people in Washington, DC,” Hageman continued. “It goes back to the level of corruption that is being exposed.”

“But what is interesting to me is if we had a legitimate media when these 51 intel folks came out with this letter, wouldn’t the very first question that you ask anyone of them was, ‘What is the basis for that?'” Hageman questioned. “‘How do you examine the laptop?'”

“Nobody in the press asked any questions,” she said, “Nobody asked any questions.”

While the media actually tried to censor the Post story, then-candidate Joe Biden championed the 51 former intelligence officials’ letter in a debate with former President Donald Trump.

“There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what…[President Trump’s] accusing me of is a Russian plan,” Biden claimed. “They have said that this has all the characteristics — four — five former heads of the CIA, [of] both parties, say what he’s [Trump] saying is a bunch of garbage.”

