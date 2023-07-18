Are You Lucky and Like to Grill Wieners?

At Breitbart News, we have one question: how lucky are you? The chances are you’re not very lucky. Perhaps your hopes and dreams have been dashed against the rocks of disappointment and despair and by no fault of your own… or perhaps it’s 100 percent your fault. Whichever the case, that doesn’t mean you can’t turn the tides. Well, it probably means you can’t turn the tides. You might simply be inherently unlucky, but you don’t know that for sure.

There’s really only one way to find out:

ENTER BREITBART’S BIG OLE ’MERICA SWEEPSTAKES

We are giving away this amazing grill as seen in the photo above and valued at almost $1,700. On it, you can grill meat and, according to the fine print, some vegetables too. There is definitely going to be one winner. Most likely it won’t be you, but it could be… however, that’s doubtful given this really awful run of luck you’re having. But that could change with a single entry. This could be the moment that turns everything around for you. Or it could be just another moment in a string of unlucky moments that amount to nothing. But don’t let reality deter you. Challenge reality. Look it in the face and say “I am lucky,” even though we all know you’re not…

…but you could be. ENTER BREITBART’S BIG OLE ’MERICA SWEEPSTAKES.