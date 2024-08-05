Kamala Harris and Her Campaign Silent on Market Crash in More Than a Dozen Social Media Posts

Vice President Kamala Harris, her presidential campaign, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff have collectively posted more than a dozen times on X since major stock indexes plunged Monday, but none of the posts addressed the sudden market crash.

The Down Jones Industrial, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw sharp drops on Monday that dominated news cycles throughout the day. Yet, Harris, her husband, and her campaign have ignored the worrisome market trend stoking fear among Americans.

Instead, they opted to post on social media about fundraising, a coffee blend named “First Gentleman’s Blend,” and levying attacks on Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (OH).

For instance, Harris’s personal X page featured just two posts on Monday as of 4:00 p.m. ET, hours after the sharp decline in the market. She posted a link to a fundraising page for her campaign after attacking Trump in another post.

Let’s be clear: Someone who suggested the “termination” of the Constitution should never have the chance to stand behind the seal of the President of the United States. Never again. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 5, 2024

On her official government account under the “@VP” handle, Harris issued just one post on Monday, which was about union wages and “workplaces.”

When union wages go up, everyone’s wages go up. When union workplaces are safer, all workplaces are safer. And when unions are strong, America is strong. pic.twitter.com/jlRmCtAfG9 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 5, 2024

Just after 10:30 a.m. ET, Emhoff posted a picture of himself smiling and holding a “signature blend” bag of coffee dubbed “First Gentleman’s Blend,” which would be his title should Harris become president.

Harris’s campaign account sent out a flurry of posts after the market dropoff began Monday, but most were attacks on Trump or Vance, and none addressed the financial disaster.

The campaign sent out ten posts between 10:25 a.m. ET and 4:15 p.m. ET. Seven were aimed at bashing Trump, two centered around Vance, and one touted new campaign volunteers.

Fox guest: We see over 177,000 new volunteers fired up ready to go for Kamala Harris. The campaign raised a record amount of money, $310 million. You see bipartisan support for her, including Republicans for Harris that just launched pic.twitter.com/1KhkJyjaUM — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 5, 2024

Republican Mayor of Mesa, Arizona: My city would not be well served by a second Trump presidency. In the best interest of my city, it was important that I speak up. Silence in is not an option. I am endorsing Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/VAMliqkHvv — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 5, 2024

Vance slammed Harris for her silence, wondering, “#WheresKamala,” in a post on X.

This moment could set off a real economic calamity around the globe. It requires steady leadership–the kind President Trump delivered for four years. Kamala Harris is too afraid to answer media questions and cannot lead us in these troubled times. #WheresKamala — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 5, 2024

“This moment could set off a real economic calamity around the globe. It requires steady leadership–the kind President Trump delivered for four years,” he wrote.

“Kamala Harris is too afraid to answer media questions and cannot lead us in these troubled times,” he added.