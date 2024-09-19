Exclusive — Rep. Warren Davidson: Latest Volodymyr Zelensky Visit Another Attempt to Bilk Taxpayers for an ‘Endless War’

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) on Thursday told Breitbart News that President Joe Biden’s hosting of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is just another scheme to bilk American taxpayers for “an endless war with no clear strategy.”

“I’m looking forward to hosting my friend President Zelensky of Ukraine next week at the White House,” Biden wrote on Thursday. “During his visit, I’ll reaffirm America’s commitment to supporting Ukraine as it defends its freedom and independence.”

Davidson said in a statement to Breitbart News, “Zelensky’s visit to Washington is just another attempt to squeeze more money from American taxpayers for an endless war with no clear strategy. The Biden-Harris administration is bankrupting our country while pushing us closer to direct involvement in a foreign conflict. Instead of putting America first, they’re putting us on a dangerous path that risks dragging the U.S. into a war the American people have no business fighting.”

Congress has approved $175 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine.

Davidson has long advocated for having the Biden-Harris administration formally adopt a strategy about America’s support for Ukraine’s protracted conflict with Russia.

Biden’s State Department told Davidson in February that Ukraine’s “victory” is “necessary” and that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “cannot simply wait us out:”

Our goal is for Ukraine to emerge from this war as a democratic, independent, sovereign, and prosperous nation that can deter and defend itself against future aggression. When Ukraine achieves this objective, it will have won the war. Moreover, we want to integrate Ukraine into the community of democratic nations and have Ukraine contribute to transatlantic security going forward. Russia’s victory in a war of imperial conquest would further embolden Russia militarily. An emboldened, aggressive Russia would continue to destabilize Europe and pose a greater threat to NATO and the United States. America’s other adversaries and competitors would take note as they calculate the costs and consequences of future acts of aggression. Ukraine’s victory is possible and necessary for the security of Europe, the United States, and the global rules-based order. [Emphasis added]

In July, Davidson, alongside Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Mike Lee (R-UT), proposed a resolution stating that the United States should not enter in an agreement to provide security guarantees for Ukraine nor should it add Ukraine to NATO.

“President Biden and his globalist allies may be interested in escalating this war and giving up U.S. sovereignty to NATO, but the American people are not,” Davidson wrote.