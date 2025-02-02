‘Eight Sleep’ Offers Free Mattresses to DOGE Workers to Slash Government Waste ‘Around the Clock’

Matteo Franceschetti, the CEO of Eight Sleep, on Sunday offered free smart mattresses to those working for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) so they can cut government waste “around the clock.”

DOGE head Elon Musk’s aides recently locked career government bureaucrats out of computer systems that operative a federal government human resources agency.

Musk’s allies have figuratively set up camp at the government human resources agency, formally known as the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), so they could work round the clock:

A team including current and former employees of Musk assumed command of OPM on Jan. 20, the day Trump took office. They have moved sofa beds onto the fifth floor of the agency’s headquarters, which contains the director’s office and can only be accessed with a security badge or a security escort, one of the OPM employees said. The sofa beds have been installed so the team can work around the clock, the employee said.

Franceschetti on Sunday said his beds will help DOGE’s efforts.

“Eight Sleep will help with this. We are shipping Pods to anyone sleeping there working at DOGE. Elon Musk tell us if you need more,” the mattress executive wrote.

Katherine Boyle, a general partner at venture capitalist firm a16z, said in response, “At DOGE its foursleep but it’s for the good of America.”

“Yes. We will help them recover as fast as possible in the few hours they sleep,” Franceschetti replied.

“Thanks,” Musk wrote.

OPM has sought to remove many in the federal government; the agency has sent out memos encouraging bureaucrats to take buyout offers to quit and take a vacation to a “dream destination.” The buyout package includes eight months’ pay if the civil servant chooses to retire.

