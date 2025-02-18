Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 711: Breitbart’s Oliver Lane on the Upcoming European Elections

Breitbart’s London Bureau Chief Oliver Lane joins host Mike Slater to discuss the upcoming elections in Germany and Romania as well as Europe’s reaction to Vice President JD Vance’s address in Munich denouncing the continent’s drift towards censorship and totalitarianism.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

