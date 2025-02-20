Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt briefs reporters at the White House on Thursday, February 20.

Leavitt will likely face questions about DOGE’s continued efforts to cut government waste, moves by the Trump administration to secure peace in Ukraine, and continued efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

In her first briefing, Leavitt announced that the Trump administration would feature new media voices in its commitment to the First Amendment, seating Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle at the front of the room and giving him the second question of her White House career.