Conservative politicians and pundits speak on the final day of activities of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2025 on Saturday, February 22.

Scheduled to speak on Saturday are Trump border czar Tom Homan, deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, Trump nominee for U.N. Ambassador Elise Stefanik, and more.

CPAC 2025 runs from February 19-22 in National Harbor, MD.