Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addresses the media on Wednesday, March 5.
Leavitt’s press briefing comes the day after President Donald Trump gave an address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, detailing the early successes of his second administration and promising more wins for America to come.
Last week Leavitt announced a shake up in the White House press pool, with the White House Correspondents’ Association no long determining which news organizations would have access to the White House.
