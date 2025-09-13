Turning Point USA to Host Charlie Kirk Memorial at 63,400-Seat State Farm Stadium

Turning Point USA announced Saturday that a memorial service for Charlie Kirk will take place on Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

The organization shared the event details on social media with a graphic reading, “Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend.” Doors to the 63,400-seat stadium will open at 8:00 a.m., with the program beginning at 11:00 a.m. Registration for the memorial is available through FightForCharlie.com.

A tribute posted on the event website described Kirk’s life as “a testament to faith, courage, and conviction.” It highlighted his dedication to his family, his role as a servant of the Lord, and his leadership of Turning Point USA and Turning Point Action. The tribute emphasized that Kirk “did not seek influence for its own sake” but instead “poured his life into others, raising up a generation who would be bold in their faith, steadfast in their love of freedom, and unafraid to defend their country.”

The memorial page noted that what began as Kirk’s vision as an 18-year-old in a small garage in Lemont, Illinois, grew into “one of the most powerful grassroots movements in America.” It credited him with showing a generation that “truth must never be silenced, that courage is contagious, and that freedom must be protected at all costs.”

“Charlie died doing what he loved: fighting for truth, for faith, for family, and for America,” the website states. “His sacrifice will endure as a guiding light for generations. Though our hearts are heavy, we do not grieve as those without hope. Charlie’s legacy endures in his family, in Turning Point USA and Turning Point Action, and in the millions he inspired to live with conviction. We honor him not only with our words, but with our actions. We will move forward together, fighting harder, standing taller, and refusing to surrender.”

WATCH: Erika Kirk Speaks of Her Husband’s Legacy

The tribute added that Kirk’s life was “defined by truth, anchored in faith, and devoted to the country he loved,” concluding with the words of Matthew 25:23: “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Charlie Kirk, 31, was assassinated on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University. Law enforcement arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with the shooting. Robinson had reportedly been living with a transgender partner. The shooting occurred shortly after Kirk answered a question about transgender mass shooters during a Q&A session.

Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika, and their two children.