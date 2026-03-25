Report: Taxpayers Footed Housing Costs for Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Sheridan Gorman

Taxpayers in the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois, reportedly footed the housing bill for an illegal alien accused of murdering 18-year-old Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman.

As Breitbart News reported, 25-year-old illegal alien Jose Medina-Medina of Venezuela was arrested by the Chicago Police Department and charged with murdering Sheridan Gorman in a random attack on a pier at Chicago’s Tobey Prinz Beach.

Prosecutors say Sheridan was with a group of friends on the pier when she noticed Medina-Medina hiding. When Sheridan and others in the group started running for safety, Medina-Medina allegedly fired a gun, shooting and killing the young woman who was in her freshman year of college.

Medina-Medina had been arrested in Chicago for shoplifting in June 2023, but the city and state’s strict sanctuary policy ensured he was not turned over to ICE agents.

At the time of his shoplifting arrest, Medina-Medina was living in taxpayer-funded housing along with thousands of other illegal aliens who flocked to the sanctuary city for such benefits, the Chicago Tribune reports:

By June 2023, Medina was in Chicago, living at the Leone Beach Park fieldhouse in Rogers Park, a city-sponsored shelter for migrants, according to the address given on his arrest report. [Emphasis added] The fieldhouse — about a half mile north from where Gorman was killed — was among the scores of city-owned buildings that temporarily served as shelters for the thousands of mostly Venezuelan migrants who arrived in the city in 2022 and 2023. [Emphasis added] At the time of Medina’s arrest in 2023, members of the City Council were informed that more than 10,500 migrants had been bused to Chicago on the orders of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as part of a broader attack on the city’s refusal to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. [Emphasis added]

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials say Medina-Medina was apprehended crossing the southern border on May 9, 2023, but was released into the United States interior under former President Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas’s expansive catch and release policy.

Biden and Mayorkas’s catch and release policy has resulted in the deaths of countless Americans at the hands of illegal aliens released into the U.S. interior with no valid immigration status.

Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Kayla Hamilton are among the most famous cases. Others, though, include the deaths of 31-year-old Gregori Arias, 58-year-old James McCammon, 52-year-old Camillia Williams, 31-year-old Kerry Smith, 32-year-old Samantha Dailey, 20-year-old Anjelica Guadalupe Amaya Briceno and her three-year-old daughter, and 21-year-old Joselyn Jhoana Toaquiza, among many more.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.