Eight illegal aliens have been indicted for allegedly using stolen Social Security Numbers to hold jobs in the United States, Department of Justice (DOJ) officials announced this week.

This week, federal prosecutors announced the arrest of 13 illegal aliens, including eight who were indicted, for fraudulently gaining employment in the U.S. by using stolen Social Security Numbers.

United States Attorney Kyle Bumgarner stated, “As alleged in the indictment, these illegal aliens lied about their status to gain employment and, thereby, took jobs from American citizens,” U.S. Attorney Kyle Bumgarner said. “This prosecution is part of our continuing effort to support President Trump’s mission to enforce America’s immigration laws and put Americans first.”

Daniel Martinez Cruz of Mexico, Manuel Martinez Garcia of Mexico, Joel Gomez of Guatemala, Juan Pastor Gonzalez of Guatemala, Julio Venture Hernandez of Mexico, Marcelina Juarez-Vicente of Guatemala, Ricardo Lopez of Guatemala, and Ana Osorio Louzado of Spain were indicted.

The indictment alleges that between June 2021 and August 2025 in McCracken County, Kentucky, the eight illegal aliens filled out I-9 forms to apply for jobs. The forms were filled out, prosecutors say, knowing that the Social Security Numbers given to the employer were not assigned to them.

“These are not victimless crimes,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Luis Aguirre said in a statement. “Using fraudulent social security numbers to take jobs from American citizens hurts our communities and American workers. I am so proud of our officers and partners who work tirelessly to enforce our immigration laws.”

If convicted, each illegal alien faces up to five years in federal prison.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.