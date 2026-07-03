Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported an illegal alien MS-13 gang member with ties to Mexico’s violent Cartel del Noreste drug cartel.

This week, ICE agents announced the deportation of Isaias Jose Rodriguez-Manzanares, an illegal alien from Honduras who crossed the United States-Mexico border as an unknown got-away, undetected by Border Patrol agents.

Rodriguez-Manzanares, ICE officials said, is an MS-13 gang member and associate of Cartel del Noreste — one of Mexico’s many drug cartels that profits from human smuggling, drug trafficking, and extortion through violence and intimidation.

“Thanks to ICE law enforcement, this criminal illegal alien and MS-13 gang member and cartel associate is out of our country,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said.

ICE was first alerted that Rodriguez-Manzanares was in the U.S. following an arrest in January 2024 in Irving, Texas, for a liquor violation. ICE officials said that despite his documented connections to MS-13 and the Mexican drug cartels, the Biden administration did not attempt to arrest or deport him.

“The Biden administration took no action to detain this criminal illegal alien following his criminal arrests and allowed this gang member to roam free in our communities,” Bis said. “Texas law enforcement cooperated with ICE and turned this public safety threat over to us. This is what it looks like when state and local officials cooperate with ICE. It is no coincidence that 7 of the 10 safest cities in the U.S. cooperate with ICE.”

In June of 2025, Rodriguez-Manzanares was arrested in Colleyville, Texas, for manufacturing or distributing drugs and unlawful carry of a firearm. In December, he was convicted of felony possession of drugs and sentenced to two years in prison.

Rodriguez-Manzanares was transferred from Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody to ICE agents in May of this year following his prison sentence. Last month, he was issued a final deportation order by a federal immigration judge.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.