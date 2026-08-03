Moroccan King Mohammed VI confirmed one of Morocco’s highways was named after President Donald Trump “as a personal expressional” of his “deep appreciation” of Trump.

In a letter from July 2, the King explained that the Tiznit-Dakhla Expressway had been renamed the “Donald J. Trump Highway,” according to Map News. The King also explained while the “relations” between the United States and Morocco “have always been rooted in close friendship and loyalty,” the relationship between the two countries has “never been as vibrant and as fruitful” as under Trump’s terms as president.

“To honor this mark of friendship and peace, and as a personal expression of my deep appreciation, I have taken the decision to name one of the Kingdom’s most significant highways after you, calling it the ‘Donald J. Trump Highway,'” the King explained. “Stretching over 1,055 kilometers, this highway is the longest road infrastructure in all of Africa.”

In a post on Truth Social from July 26, Trump expressed that it was “Such a Great Honor” to have the highway named after him, adding that he looked forward to “traveling the entire length” of the highway.

“Thank you to Highly Respected Mohammed VI, the King of Morocco — Such a Great Honor!” Trump said. “I look forward to traveling the entire length of this Great Highway someday, hopefully soon!”

The naming of the highway after Trump comes after the president “recognized Morocco’s rule of Western Sahara near the end of his first term,” Bloomberg News reported.

The outlet noted, “the Western Sahara has been disputed by Morocco and an Algerian-backed independence movement since colonial ruler Spain withdrew in 1975.”