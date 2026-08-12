Franklin Graham on Massachusetts Abortion Bill: ‘This Is Murder. It’s Evil’

Rev. Franklin Graham has weighed in on the controversial Massachusetts law legalizing abortion through the duration of pregnancy. The state’s Democrat governor, Maura Healey, signed the bill Monday, surrounded by cheering pro-abortion women.

“This sends a chill up my spine. Smiles and applause while the Democratic Massachusetts governor signs a bill to allow abortions up to birth in her state. This is murder. It’s evil,” Graham posted early Wednesday morning to his 11 million followers on Facebook.

Massachusetts joined nine other states – Alaska, Vermont, Oregon, New Mexico, Colorado, Minnesota, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. – in allowing unborn babies to be aborted throughout the entire pregnancy.

Graham, the president of Samaritan’s Purse & Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, had tough words for Healey and the pro-abortion activists who cheered as the governor signed the bill into law.

“She calls abortion healthcare for women. The Bible says, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil” (Isaiah 5:20). This governor and those cheering will one day stand before a Holy God—I don’t think they will be cheering then,” he said.

SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said this legislation “should shock the conscience” to allow tens of thousands of unborn Americans to be barbarically dismembered limb by limb and torn apart.

“Sadly, that number will only increase with Gov. Healey’s approval of the Abortion Up Until Birth Bill,” she added.

The Massachusetts legislation removes the state’s previous 24-week gestational period restriction.

“This law continues our efforts to have the strongest abortion protections in the country,” Healey said at the signing of the bill.