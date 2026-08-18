Report: DACA Illegal Alien Accused of Raping Teen in Idaho

An illegal alien, granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) by the Obama administration, is accused of raping a minor in Meridian, Idaho, a new report details.

On August 11, 32-year-old illegal alien Jose Alberto Moreno Cortes was arrested by the Meridian Police Department and charged with felony child sexual battery involving lewd or lascivious acts on a minor who is 16 or 17 years old.

Police allege that Cortes had been communicating with the teen through texting and, eventually, they met up where he sexually assaulted the teen.

This week, Border Hawk News exclusively reported that Cortes is an illegal alien from Mexico whom the Obama administration gave DACA status in November 2013.

“Illegal aliens who claim to be recipients of DACA are not automatically protected from deportations,” a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official told Border Hawk News.

“DACA does not confer any form of legal status in this country. Any illegal alien who is a DACA recipient may be subject to arrest and deportation for a number of reasons, including if they’ve committed a crime,” the DHS official said. “From January 20, 2025, to July 31, 2026, nearly 90% of DACA recipients arrested by ICE were charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.”

Cortes was previously convicted three times for failure to purchase. He now remains in Ada County Sheriff’s Office custody on a $1 million bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.