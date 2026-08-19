ICE Agents Arrest Biden-Released Illegal Alien Accused of Murder in Brazil

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien, released into the United States by the Biden administration, who is accused of murder in his native Brazil.

“This is yet another example of what the media often characterizes as a non-criminal, when in reality, many of these individuals are murderers, sexual predators, gang members, and more,” ICE’s David Wesling said. “They simply do not have a criminal record in the United States. We will continue to pursue these dangerous criminal aliens that sanctuary politicians fight to protect.”

This month, ICE agents arrested illegal alien Maycon Souto Dos Reis, a fugitive from Brazil, in Westborough, Massachusetts. Dos Reis was arrested in May for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in Southborough, Massachusetts.

In September 2024, Brazilian authorities issued an arrest warrant for Dos Reis after he was convicted of aggravated murder and sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison.

Just months before the arrest warrant was issued, in June 2024, Dos Reis illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and was released into the U.S. interior by former President Joe Biden’s administration.

Dos Reis remains in ICE custody pending deportation to Brazil.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.