Nolte: Witnesses Told Cornell Investigators Jane Doe Consented to Group Sex

Newly released video from the 2024 Cornell University campus investigation into the gang rape allegations made by a 20-year-old woman known only as Jane Doe shows that those who were there that night and did not participate believed it was all consensual.

The videos were obtained by far-left ABC News and “show members of Cornell’s Chi Phi fraternity being questioned by university police in the weeks after the alleged assault.”

One member of the Chi Phi frat told campus investigators that “what people were saying was that there was like multiple consenting adults in this room.”

Another said that “the general rumor that was going around was that it was a… consensual thing.”

The officer asks how anyone could know it was consensual.

“I can’t recall exactly what was said, but yeah, I mean, they… they said that they had sex with her, I guess,” the fraternity member responded. He added that “he could not recall everyone who had been in the room but that he remembered Jane Doe in bed talking to people but did not recall names.”

By this time, after claiming in text messages and her original report to campus police that the night was consensual, Jane Doe had changed her story, but not by much…

“I was prostituted, and I was held up like bait for a gaggle of men,” she said, per another recording obtained by ABC. “I remember a dark room with shadows of men in and out constantly. And I remember feeling like there was a joke and I was not in on it.”

At the end of her testimony she pleaded with school officials: “Please make it safer for those I love and the community at large… remove those boys from campus.”

Feel free to accuse me of splitting hairs, but even there she’s not claiming this was rape. That might be her intent. But her claim of being “prostituted” and not being in on the joke strikes me as the words of a woman who realized she was being used and that the men using her had no respect for her.

Looking across the whole incident, what I see is a young woman who desperately wanted to be part of the Chi Phi world (after the alleged rape she looked forward to attending the frat’s Halloween party and getting together with one of the guys again), who believed offering herself up for group sex was the way in and that this sexual adventurism would improve her self-worth in our OnlyFans culture (from her text: “everyone needs to grow up cause sexuality and sex and [REDACTED] is changing and stuff like this is going to become more common”), but then she was rejected (disinvited to the Halloween party) and realized the terrible truth: that she’d been treated like a disposable sex doll and the supposedly broad-minded progressives on campus saw her as a slut.

Even in the best-case scenario, meaning consenting adults, everyone’s behavior that night was disgusting. But as of right now, no honest jury could look at the full context of the evidence and not find reasonable doubt.