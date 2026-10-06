Exclusive — CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott on Border Enforcement: ‘Pretty Simple, Its Night and Day’ Between Trump and Biden Admins

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Rodney Scott said at Breitbart’s Border Security, Public Safety, and American Sovereignty Event on Tuesday the difference in border enforcement is “pretty simple, it’s night and day” between the Trump and Biden administrations.

“Due to the Trump administration’s not just rhetoric but actual actions backing up the words, working with Congress and the Senate to get us additional funding, we literally took a border that was completely out of control during the Biden administration… as you know they completely opened it up wide,” he said.

Scott continued: “I listened to some of the secretary’s [Homeland Security secretary Markwayne Mullin’s] comments he talked about the known ‘got aways’ and I really want to highlight for everybody there was hundreds of miles of border where no agent, no technology went for weeks or months on end. Those chaotic numbers, they peaked around 18,000 a day during the Biden administration, that’s basically gone.”

The statistics released monthly by CBP, Border Patrol, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) bear out the change since President Trump returned to the White House.

On September 16, the agencies announced 16 consecutive months of zero releases at the Southern border, continuing the unprecedented trend of historically low border crossings. The sustained decline hit levels not seen in over three decades and confirmed daily apprehensions were down 94 percent from the Biden administration.

Scott attributed the numbers to good policy, agents and officers out doing their jobs enforcing the law, and ending “catch-and-release” of illegal aliens. He also said that CBP would soon announce a full year of no releases of new entrants at the border.

“That sent a message worldwide there’s no return on your investment: Why are you going to pay the cartels and put yourself in that danger?” said Scott.

He continued, adding that cartels need illegal aliens to overwhelm law enforcement at the border so they can bring narcotics and terrorists into the U.S.

“They need clutter to drive their costs down, and now they don’t have it,” said Scott.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.