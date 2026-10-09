Nolte: DOJ Indictment Sought for Cassidy ‘Trump Attacked Secret Service’ Hutchinson

At long last, the Justice Department is seeking an indictment against former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson for brazenly allegedly lying under oath during her ridiculous testimony before the January 6 Kangaroo Court Committee four years ago.

Back in June of 2022, while under oath, Hutchinson claimed that she’d been told by then-Deputy Chief of Staff Tony Ornato and Secret Service agent Robert “Bobby” Engel that after his January 6, 2020, speech, Trump wanted to join the protest at the U.S. Capitol. Then Hutchinson claimed Ornato told her (with Engel in the room) that Trump was so out of control with rage after being told no, a physical altercation happened between Trump and a Secret Service agent.

Hutchinson: The president said something to the effect of, ‘I’m the f’ing president, take me up to the Capitol now,’ to which Bobby responded, ‘Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing.’ The president reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm, said, ‘Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol.’ Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel. And Mr. — when Mr. Ornato had recounted this story to me, he had motioned towards his clavicles. Disgraced Former Congresswoman Liz Cheney: And was Mr. Engel in the room as Mr. Ornato told you this story? Hutchinson: He was. Cheney: Did Mr. Engel correct or disagree with any part of this story from Mr. Ornato? Hutchinson: Mr. Engel did not correct or disagree with any part of the story.

Except…

Both Ornato and Engel said none of this ever happened, including Ornato telling this absurd-on-its-face tale to Hutchinson. In fact, Ornato said the first time he heard this story was when Hutchinson told these brazen alleged lies to the January 6 Committee on national television about him telling her this story.

And of course, in this hopelessly corrupt culture created by the corporate media, these audacious alleged lies have so far paid off in spades for Hutchinson. She received a ton of media love from serial liars like Jake Tapper and wrote a best-selling book.

The very idea that someone could sit before the U.S. Congress and the American people telling straight-up alleged lies while under oath and face no consequences should make every decent person queasy.

And get a load of how far-left NBC News is still protecting her. Nowhere in today’s NBC report about the Justice Department pursuing criminal charges does NBC bother to mention the very issue at hand: her shameless alleged lies about Trump attacking a Secret Service agent, or that the two men who she claimed told her the story were ready to go under oath to deny her testimony.

Finally, there’s this from December of 2024:

[Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA)’s] subcommittee has blasted Hutchinson for communicating with disgraced Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) without her own attorney’s knowledge. Those communications began after Hutchinson had sat before the [January 6] committee twice. After Hutchinson and Cheney began communicating, Hutchinson went back to the committee and began introducing multiple new claims, many of them secondhand, which were subsequently denied by those present. In his report, Loudermilk says, “Cassidy Hutchinson’s most outrageous claims lacked any evidence, and the Select Committee had knowledge that her claims were false when they publicly promoted her.”

It’s obvious what happened here. Hutchinson and Cheney obviously allegedly colluded to manufacture what they hoped would be allegations so outrageous they would serve as a silver bullet against President Trump’s re-election chances. Well, Trump got re-elected (ha ha), and Cheney lost her re-election primary by nearly 40 points (ha ha ha).

What’s more, Loudermilk wanted to subpoena Hutchinson to have her answer for her blatant alleged perjury. But while Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) claims otherwise, it sure looks like he did block that subpoena.

Whatever happened, this protection racket has to end. It is long past time that Hutchinson go to prison for a long time answer for lying like a rug allegedly committing perjury.

This was the real election interference.