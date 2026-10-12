House Democrat Leadership Defends Ilhan Omar After Raid: ‘Deeply Disturbing’ that Trump’s ‘Violent Mass Deportation Machine’ Raided Her Home

House Democrats defended Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) conducted a pre-dawn raid of her home Monday, characterizing it as a “violent mass deportation machine” and calling it “deeply disturbing.”

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark, and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar issued a joint statement after the raid, which a Department of Justice spokesperson confirmed was part of an “ongoing federal investigation.” According to reports, more specifically, the raid was part of an ongoing criminal fraud investigation into Omar’s immigration paperwork.

“The Trump administration’s raid on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s home is deeply disturbing and raises serious questions about the continued corrupt weaponization of the federal government against Donald Trump’s adversaries,” the Democrats said in their joint statement, failing to address the irony of their word choice given the left’s well-documented cases of weaponizing the federal government against their political enemies.

“For years, Donald Trump and far-right extremists have relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Omar with vile personal attacks and baseless accusations,” the Democrats continued. “Now, less than 30 days until the midterm election, his violent mass deportation machine has descended upon the home of a duly elected Member of Congress and her family.”

They added, “The American people deserve transparency, and we will deliver full accountability for the rogue abuse of power from the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice.”

Omar also released a brief statement on X, claiming to be a victim of the Trump administration, although her account has limited the accounts that can reply to it.

“I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation,” she said, adding, “I will not be silenced.”

As Breitbart News has detailed, Omar has long come under fire for her anti-America statements and questionable immigration history, the latter of which has caught the attention of the commander-in-chief.

“Somalia, where you have a Congressman goes around telling everybody about our Constitution, yet she supposedly came into our country by marrying her brother,” President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One last year. “Well, if that’s true, she shouldn’t be a Congressman, and we should throw her the hell out of our country.”

Last year, Omar said America is becoming “one of the worst countries” in the world.

“You have states’ rights being disregarded. So, you know, the constitutional crisis that’s being created in front of our eyes, and the same week where we have a president who has deployed the military who are trained to kill our enemies, not Americans, but our enemies, are in our streets. It’s the same week that we are going to have a military parade,” she complained last year, referencing the parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

“I mean, I grew up in a dictatorship and I don’t even remember ever witnessing anything like that. To have a democracy, a beacon of hope for the world to now be turned into one of the, you know, one of the worst countries,” she continued, falsely claiming that the U.S. military is in the streets “without any regard for people’s constitutional rights” and accusing President Trump of propping himself up like a “failed dictator.”