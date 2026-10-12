Report: Despite His Denials, Abdul El-Sayed’s Half-Sister Claims Family Has ‘Long Been’ in Muslim Brotherhood

The half-sister of leftist Muslim U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) has reportedly said their family has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, despite her brother denying it.

During an interview Sunday with Meet the Press, El-Sayed repeatedly denied that he or his relatives have ties to the Islamist group that birthed the terrorist organization known as Hamas, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

His half-sister Eman Abdelhadi, an assistant professor at the University of Chicago, reportedly said otherwise.

El-Sayed failed to deny receiving money from terrorist groups while debating his opponent, U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers (R-MI), on Thursday, according to Breitbart News. El-Sayed’s campaign confirmed in August that he still complies with Sharia law in his personal life.

The Beacon‘s report continued:

Eman Abdelhadi, an assistant professor at the University of Chicago, wrote openly about her family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood in social media posts in 2012 and 2013, the Washington Free Beacon found. “My family has long been MB,” Abedlhadi wrote on June 24, 2012, days after Egypt elected Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Morsi as president. “I have had family jailed for being a part of it,” she wrote on July 3, 2013. “Praying for all my family that supports the #MB in Egypt. Lie low, stay safe” she said.

Abdelhadi’s profile on the university’s website said her interests are religion, gender, identity, and demography.

“El-Sayed’s familial ties to the Muslim Brotherhood run through his mother, Elkomy, who at one point worked for the Islamic American Relief Agency, which was sanctioned for funding al-Qaeda,” the Beacon article read.

In November, an executive order from President Donald Trump designated certain Muslim Brotherhood chapters as foreign terrorist organizations and specially designated global terrorists. The order stated:

The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in 1928, has developed into a transnational network with chapters across the Middle East and beyond. Relevant here, its chapters in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt engage in or facilitate and support violence and destabilization campaigns that harm their own regions, United States citizens, and United States interests. For example, in the aftermath of the October 7, 2023, attack in Israel, the military wing of the Lebanese chapter of the Muslim Brotherhood joined Hamas, Hezbollah, and Palestinian factions to launch multiple rocket attacks against both civilian and military targets within Israel. A senior leader of the Egyptian chapter of the Muslim Brotherhood, on October 7, 2023, called for violent attacks against United States partners and interests, and Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood leaders have long provided material support to the militant wing of Hamas. Such activities threaten the security of American civilians in the Levant and other parts of the Middle East, as well as the safety and stability of our regional partners.

Rogers wrote in a social media post on Sunday, “This morning, Abdul El-Sayed was asked about his family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. And he denied it — an outright lie. The truth is, Abdul and his family have surrounded themselves with some of the most heinous organizations and anti-American actors in history. He is too extreme to get anywhere near the U.S. Senate.”

Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer warned in September that the Muslim Brotherhood is using “civilizational jihad” to take over the west.

“They’ve been doing it in Europe, and they’ve been doing it in the United States. The Muslim Brotherhood is alive and active in America today electing politicians,” he stated.

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