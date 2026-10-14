EXCLUSIVE — KS Democrat Adam Hamilton Voted for Kamala Harris, Donated $500, Called Jan. 6 ‘Disqualifier’ for Trump

Kansas Democrat Senate nominee Adam Hamilton voted for Kamala Harris for president in 2024 and contributed $500 to her campaign two days after former President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid, as Hamilton now campaigns against Republican Sen. Roger Marshall while calling himself a “different kind of Democrat.”

Hamilton, the founding and senior pastor of the Church of the Resurrection, discussed his 2024 presidential vote in a November 7 video posted to his “Making Sense of Faith” YouTube channel.

“I probably lean more towards a concern for the weak, the vulnerable — justice weighs heavily for me. And I felt like I saw more of that on the Harris side,” Hamilton said.

“But it wasn’t just that. That was one piece for me is the idea of breaking down a barrier. And what that could mean for little girls like my granddaughter,” he continued. “But it also had to with me, for me, looking at policies. And there were places in Trump’s priorities where I could go ‘Yes, I understand that. I could agree with that.’ And places in Kamala Harris’s priorities I’d say ‘I don’t really agree with that one.’ But, by in large, I probably lean more towards a concern for the weak, the vulnerable — justice weighs heavily for me. And I felt like I saw more of that on the Harris side.”

Hamilton then turned to Trump.

“And I would say I am anxious about President Trump. He’s a disrupter. He’s a disrupter, you know the fact that he tends to make decisions in ways that are not collaborative in my opinion. And doesn’t seem to pay attention to the facts very carefully. That was a concern,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton also cited January 6.

“I think what happened in January 6th four years ago was a disqualifier from my perspective,” Hamilton said. “Now he’s been elected, and I’m going to pray for him. I’m going to be supportive and do the best I can to be supportive.”

“But there were a number of reasons why, of any Republican candidate — and I’ve voted for Republicans for president, and I’ve voted for Democrats — I could not get excited about him. And, in fact, felt concerned,” he added.

Federal Election Commission records provided to Breitbart News show Hamilton made a $500 contribution on July 23, 2024, two days after Biden ended his campaign. The filing identifies his employer as Church of the Resurrection and his occupation as pastor and appears in Harris for President’s amended August 2024 monthly report, with a memo notation for the Harris Victory Fund.

The revelations come as President Trump is set to rally for Marshall in Kansas on October 19 and as Hamilton seeks to unseat the first-term Republican senator in November.

Hamilton has supported “a path to citizenship for hardworking, law-abiding immigrants.” He also addressed immigration during a 2018 sermon, saying, “When you see news stories where children are crying and they’re being taken away from their parents, you should look at those stories in the light of what Jesus said about what happens when you harm children.”

Hamilton also served on President Barack Obama’s Advisory Council on Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships, which in a January 2016 report recommended expanding eligibility for commutations and pardons under the administration’s Clemency Initiative, reducing barriers to applications, and considering targeted categorical grants of clemency. All council members except Naseem Kourosh, who abstained, supported the recommendations.

Several people whose sentences Obama later commuted subsequently faced new criminal cases, including Alton Mills, who was accused of murder in an Illinois road-rage shooting; Joseph Burgos, who was charged after investigators said they found nearly 2,000 oxycodone pills containing fentanyl; and Bobby Gill, who was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty in a cocaine case.

Kansans for Marshall has launched RealAdamHamilton.com, which compiles Hamilton’s past sermons, church activities, and ties to national Democrats. The site points to the Church of the Resurrection’s sponsorship of Kansas City PrideFest, including promotion of “Youth & Teen Tents,” highlights Hamilton’s inclusion on a DSCC reception invitation with Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer and other Senate Democrats despite Hamilton saying he would not support Schumer, and features a sermon in which Hamilton asked, “How many Islamic terrorist acts have been committed in Kansas City?… I can’t think of any,” before adding that he could think of people killed “by people who were either Christians or at least somehow shaped by Christianity.”

During a 2015 pastors’ panel hosted by the LGBTQ-affirming Reformation Project, Hamilton said congregants who came out to him as gay led him to reconsider how he interpreted scripture, asking, “How much latitude do we have to push back on it? Where can we say, you know, ‘Here I think Paul’s wrong?’”

Hamilton said his thinking began changing during a 2001 sermon series. He argued in a January 2025 sermon that churches barring women from preaching had misread Paul’s letters. He has separately said the Bible contains “hundreds” of mistakes or errors.