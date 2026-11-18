Less than a year after it opened with the help of $1.5 million in taxpayer dollars, the Prairie Food Co-op grocery store has closed its doors for good.

For context, the store was located in Lombard, Illinois, which is a suburb just outside of Chicago and within what’s known as the Chicago metropolitan area. So, despite the word “prairie,” this was not some rural food desert. In fact, below is a map of where the co-op was located and all the full-service grocery stores within a couple of miles:

Here’s what supposedly made this grocery store special and worthy of all that taxpayer money…

The idea was to offer “sustainable, ethically produced foods that were locally or regionally sourced.” To launch this stupid idea, the “cooperative had received a $750,000 federal grant in 2023 and an $807,000 state grant in 2022 for site acquisition and construction.”

Here’s my favorite part…

“The cooperative had about 2,700 owners, who paid $200 apiece for their shares. But minutes of a board meeting indicated that about 600 of those owners had stopped shopping at the store.”

A quarter of the owners stopped shopping at their own co-op. What does that tell you?

The store’s website laid out the financial reasons for the closure:

The central issue is that sales have remained around $40,000 per week, approximately half of the $80,000 our financial projections indicate is needed for long-term sustainability. Our lenders indicated that a turnaround would require at least $500,000 in additional funding to make the necessary changes and provide enough time for sales to grow. The store does not have the resources to support that effort, and the results of improvements already made did not give us sufficient confidence that we could reach sustainable sales before additional funds were exhausted. [Emphasis original.] … Our survey also made clear that the store was not meeting many shoppers’ needs, particularly around produce selection, pricing, and the availability of conventional grocery options alongside natural and organic offerings.

I’m sure that at first a bunch of dumb people really took a shine to the idea of “ethically produced foods that were locally or regionally sourced.” After a while, though, eating according to your narcissistic values must grow tiring, inconvenient, and needlessly expensive.

And it’s all kind of phony, no? All that “ethical” talk sounds like a BS excuse to enjoy eating while pretending you’re doing so virtuously, like the assholes who believe recycling makes their conspicuous consumption okay.

There’s a reason why you don’t want government investing in business: the people who made the decision to drop $1.5 million into this idea did so without facing any risk. When it is not their money, goofy stuff like this is funded with OUR money, when any rational person could have told you an ethical grocery store was never gonna fly.

Besides that, the profit margins in grocery stores are around two percent. Believe me, you want people who know what they’re doing building and running these things, not a bunch of dumb hippies who need the government to “fund their values.”

If people want to fund a co-op on their own, my only reaction is Godspeed. Just leave my money out of it.