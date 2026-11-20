Anthropic’s IPO brought a windfall to North Carolina’s investment fund, netting $700 million on Thursday as the company made its Nasdaq debut this week.

According to North Carolina Republican State Treasurer Brad Briner (pictured above), the state invested $250 million in Anthropic’s IPO eight months ago. The investment is now worth $950 million, CBS 17 reported this week.

Briner, elected to the office in 2024, has made increasing returns in the state’s investment fund a priority following years of below-average growth before he took over. The fund, which goes towards the state’s pension beneficiaries and retirees, is outpacing the previous treasurer’s investments following a reorganization.

“Exceeding our annual return target keeps our fund in great financial shape by reducing the pension deficit our state has incurred over the last 20 years — and it also keeps the door open for conversations about cost-of-living adjustment for our retirees in the near future,” Briner said in a statement. “At the same time, we’ve got to be candid about some aspects of our performance.”

Briner, whose finance career led him to managing investments for Michael Bloomberg for over a decade, has maintained the state’s AAA bond rating as North Carolina continues to grow rapidly. He said the rating “reflects confidence in how we manage public money and can help the state borrow at lower interest costs. That means more of our tax dollars can go toward the schools, roads and other priorities that support our communities.”

Questions about Anthropic’s finances remain, including how the company can reach sustained profitability, as Breitbart News has reported. Anthropic’s revenues reached $33 billion in the nine months to September this year, while net losses for the same period reached $104 billion, according to the company’s IPO document. Anthropic’s biggest rival, OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, is expected to go public next year. Until that happens, Anthropic will be the only public U.S. company entirely focused on AI technology.

At least 18 state and local pension funds have invested in the company.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.